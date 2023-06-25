Main Photo

Chase Elliott (9) the 2022 Cup Series champ who won last year’s regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in the 38-race season.

LEBANON, Tenn. — Chase Elliott prefers to view a very challenging season as opportunity, not pressure.

The 2022 Cup Series champ who won a career-high five races last year taking the regular season title sits 27th in the points standings as NASCAR returns from the lone break in its 38-race season. Elliott has started only nine of 16 races. A leg broken while snowboarding cost him six starts, a suspension another.

