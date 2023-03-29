Main Photo

Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to his drive on the eighth hole during a round of 16 at the Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

 ERIC GAY/AP PHOTO

AUSTIN, Texas — Nick Price and Rory McIlroy are footnotes in World Golf Championships history.

Price hit the first shot when this series began in 1999, at La Costa in an opening match against Frankie Minoza of the Philippines. McIlroy hit the last one, a 6-foot par putt on the 17th hole at Austin Country Club to beat Scottie Scheffler.

