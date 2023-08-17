Main Photo

England’s Rachel Daly and England’s Georgia Stanway celebrate after the Women’s World Cup semifinal soccer match between Australia and England.

 MARK BAKER/AP PHOTO

SYDNEY — Lauren Hemp didn’t let the Women’s World Cup semifinal between Australia and England become the Sam Kerr show.

Hemp scored to restore England’s lead and then provided a perfect pass for the clincher as the Lionesses moved into their first World Cup championship game with a 3-1 victory Wednesday over Australia.

Recommended for you