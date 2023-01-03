Main Photo

Hansel Enmanuel (24), a freshman guard from the Dominican Republic for Northwestern State, brings the ball down court. 

 MICHAEL WYKE/AP PHOTO

Hansel Enmanuel paused for a moment and then reached for his left leg.

“I’m going to show you something I haven’t shown nobody,” he said, slowly lifting the leg of his sweatpants until the leg is exposed to the thigh. “Look.”

