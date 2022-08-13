Main Photo

United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after winning the CONCACAF Women's Championship final soccer match against Canada.

 FERNANDO LLANO/AP PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — The proposed $24 million settlement between U.S. women soccer players and the sport’s American governing body was given preliminary approval Thursday by a federal judge, who scheduled a Dec. 5 hearing for final approval.

U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner granted the motion for approval filed by the players.

