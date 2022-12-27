Main Photo

Shemar Worthy, a 21-year-old DePaul senior majoring in information systems, plays an online game at the university's Esports Gaming Center.

 CLAIRE SAVAGE/AP PHOTO

CHICAGO — As a kid, Kevin Fair would take apart his Nintendo console, troubleshoot issues and put it back together again — experiences the Black entrepreneur says represented “a life trajectory changing moment” when he realized the entertainment system was more than a toy.

“I think I was just genuinely inspired by digital technology,” he said.

