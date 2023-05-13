Main Photo

Co-Captain Ian Poulter of Majesticks GC hits his shot from the eighth tee during the pro-am ahead of LIV Golf Tulsa at the Cedar Ridge Country Club.

 KATELYN MULCAHY/LIV GOLF VIA AP

Equipped with a favorable court ruling, the European tour has expanded its sanctions against players who competed in LIV Golf or Asian Tour events without permission over eight months.

The tour already has issued fines of 100,000 pounds ($125,000) to 17 players who played in the first two LIV Golf events outside London and Portland, Oregon.

