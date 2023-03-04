Main Photo

Home plate umpire Jim Wolf waits as the pitch clock counts down during the first inning of a spring training baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the Los Angeles Dodgers.

 MORRY GASH/AP PHOTO

Robot umpires. A strike zone that looks more like a stop sign than a rectangle. Allowing the batter to take off for first base on any pitch, not just a dropped third strike.

With the new pitch clock speeding up the sport, baseball’s brain trust already is trying to figure out what might come next in its efforts to make games more exciting and keep them moving along.

