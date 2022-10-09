Main Photo

Alison Lee acknowledges the crowd after putting out on the eighth hole during the first round of the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff started out Friday as hot as she finished the day before at the LPGA Mediheal Championship. She finally hit a few bumps, but not before expanding her lead with a 3-under 69.

Ewart Shadoff opened with a 64 at The Saticoy Club by making four straight birdies over her last five holes. The 34-year-old from England added three birdies in her opening four holes and looked to be on her way.

