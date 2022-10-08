Main Photo

Alison Lee tees off on the ninth hole during the first round of the MEDIHEAL Championship golf tournament.

 MARK J. TERRILL/AP PHOTO

CAMARILLO, Calif. — Jodi Ewart Shadoff went on a run of four straight birdies late in her round Thursday for an 8-under 64, taking a two-shot lead in the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

Ewart Shadoff has played 245 times on the LPGA Tour without winning, and she got off to a strong start in hopes of ending more than a decade in search of an elusive title.

