Alabama Player Murder Charge

Former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles has been indicted by a grand jury on capital murder charges for the January shooting death of a 23-year-old woman near campus, his lawyer confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday.

 GERALD HERBERT/AP PHOTO, FILE

Michael Davis, who is also charged in the shooting death of 23-year-old Jamea Harris, was also indicted, defense lawyer Mary Turner told the AP. Turner only represents Miles.

