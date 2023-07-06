Main Photo

Florida’s Trinity Thomas, the 2022 NCAA champion while competing for Florida, says she is going to make a bid for the 2024 U.S. women’s Olympic gymnastics team.

Trinity Thomas spent five years at Florida chasing — and often catching — gymnastics perfection.

Now the 22-year-old has her eyes set on something she knows from personal experience can be far more elusive: a spot on the U.S. Olympic Team.

