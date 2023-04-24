Oklahoma Spring Football

Former Oklahoma quarterback and 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, left, embraces former Oklahoma quarterback and 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray as Murray is honored during halftime of the NCAA college football team’s spring game Saturday, April 22, in Norman, Okla.

 SUE OGROCKI/AP PHOTO

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray returned to campus Saturday to be honored with a statue of his likeness in the Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium.

The statue honoring his 2018 Heisman Trophy was unveiled before Oklahoma’s spring game. His No. 1 and an image of the Heisman statue was painted onto the field at each 25-yard line and he was honored at halftime.

