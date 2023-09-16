Main Photo

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands takes a drink following the first practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix.

 VINCENT THIAN/AP PHOTO

It’s a hot question for the Formula One grid this week: do you sip the tea in Singapore?

The Singapore Grand Prix is known for its heat and stifling humidity, causing drivers to lose significant weight by sweating as they drive. Drivers have drinks tubes built into their helmets which pump fluids from a bag in the cockpit, but in Singapore those drinks can reach the temperature of hot tea.

