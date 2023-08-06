APTOPIX Falcons Camp Football

Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah (1) runs a drill during the NFL football team's training camp, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Flowery Branch, Ga. 

 ALEX SLITZ/AP PHOTO

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Atlanta Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah is expected to return early this season after suffering a right ankle injury in Friday’s practice.

Falcons coach Arthur Smith said Saturday the team received “very positive news” on Okudah.

