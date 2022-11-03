Main Photo

FILE — Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley (18) is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it’s unclear when he will be allowed to play again.

 AP FILE PHOTO

JACKSONVILLE — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it’s unclear when he will be allowed to play again.

The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL trading deadline Tuesday.

