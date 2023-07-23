Main Photo

TALLAHASSEE — Florida A&M has banned its players from the team’s facilities after a rap video featuring some Rattlers was shot in their locker room without proper permission being granted.

Coach Willie Simmons told The Associated Press on Saturday that the team facility, weight room and access to the stadium field were off-limits to all players until he and the administration could sort out who was involved in the video shoot.

