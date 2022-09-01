Main Photo

Florida A&M head coach Willie Simmons directs the team against North Carolina.

 CHRIS SEWARD/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Florida A&M’s football team, which considered not traveling for its season opener at North Carolina last week, is openly questioning the level of support players are receiving from the university.

Nearly 90 players penned a blistering letter to school president Larry Robinson a day after the team lost 56-24 to the Tar Hills while playing without 26 ineligible players. FAMU was paid $450,000 to make the trip to Chapel Hill.

