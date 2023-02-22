Main Photo

Miami Dolphins new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio speaks during an NFL football press conference to introduce him

 REBECCA BLACKWELL/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — Veteran NFL coach Vic Fangio compared the year he took off from the sidelines to a tenured professor on sabbatical leave.

For the 64-year-old Fangio, whose NFL coaching career spans 35 years, class is in session again.

