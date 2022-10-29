Main Photo

Florida Panthers’ Sam Bennett, right, tries to keep the puck away from Philadelphia Flyers’ Kevin Hayes during the third period.

 MATT SLOCUM/AP PHOTO

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Farabee had a goal and an assist, Carter Hart made a career-high 48 saves and the Philadelphia Flyers defeated the Florida Panthers 4-3 on Thursday night.

“He made some big saves at key times; he gives us a chance,” Philadelphia coach John Tortorella said.

