Caleb Pendleton didn’t play in Florida Atlantic’s season opener and didn’t know he would be in the lineup for the next night’s game until he arrived at the ballpark.
Less than 48 hours later, he was the toast of college baseball while working his way through a list of a dozen interview requests before heading to practice.
“It’s been crazy,” Pendleton said. “I never thought on Friday night going into this weekend I would be sitting here on Monday with all this going on. It’s been very surreal.”
Surreal is what Pendleton did Saturday in Boca Raton, Florida. The freshman catcher became the eighth Division I player to hit two grand slams in one inning and first to do it in the first two plate appearances of his career.
“In high school, I didn’t hit any home runs my senior year, and my junior year I hit one,” said Pendleton, who grew up in Jensen Beach, Florida. “In travel ball, I hit two or three. I got a little more power coming to FAU, being on the weight program, and getting bigger and stronger has helped me a lot.”
Batting in the eighth spot against Central Florida, Pendleton came up with none out and bases loaded in the second inning and launched Hunter Patteson’s 1-2 hanging curveball over the left-field fence.
About 15 minutes later, Pendleton was at bat again facing reliever Zack Bennett with two outs and the bases loaded.
“I kind of thought to myself, ‘I could do it again,’ ” he said. “I kind of tried to clear that thought as fast as possible and be focused on the at-bat and not do too much and pass the torch, maybe hit a base hit and drive in a run or two and keep it going.”
Bennett served up a first-pitch, belt-high fastball that Pendleton turned on and sent out to left for another slam in the 12-run inning.
Pendleton went hitless on his other three at-bats and finished with eight RBIs in the Owls’ 20-15 series-clinching win. He didn’t play Sunday as FAU lost 15-6.
All the attention is nice, Pendleton said, but he’s ready to move on to Tuesday’s game at Florida Gulf Coast.
“It’s about trying to keep the pressure off myself,” he said, “and just playing my game.”