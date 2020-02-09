Roger Federer wasn’t going to lose this one to Rafael Nadal.
Not on what felt like a homecoming for Federer, who beat his great rival 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 in a three-set exhibition match at a soccer stadium in Cape Town, South Africa, on Friday.
It was Federer’s first match in his mother’s country of birth, and the country the Swiss great rates as his second home.
Almost everything was for Federer on the night. The caps and T-shirts with RF logos all across the crowd. The “Welcome home, Roger” signs being held up. The coin for the toss, a newly minted 20 Swiss Francs with Federer’s image on it. Federer recently became the first living Swiss to be engraved on one of the nation’s coins.
Even South Africa’s biggest sports stars were in awe. Siya Kolisi, South Africa’s Rugby World Cup-winning captain, came out pre-match to present Federer with a South Africa team jersey with Federer’s name on the back. He was asked who he was supporting.
“Definitely Team Roger,” Kolisi said. “Sorry, Nadal, I love you, too.”
Nadal smiled graciously on the other side of the net.
The exhibition at Cape Town Stadium was to raise money for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six southern African countries, including South Africa. The foundation was hoping to top $1 million from the exhibition. It raised $3.5 million.
Also, a sellout crowd of 51,954 came to the Cape Town Stadium — built for the 2010 soccer World Cup — to watch Federer and Nadal turn it on. That’s the biggest crowd ever on record for a tennis match. Organizers said the demand for tickets was in the region of 200,000 requests.
“It was a magical evening,” said Federer, who came to South Africa regularly on childhood vacations with his family but hadn’t been to Cape Town in 20 years.
The 38-year-old Federer, winner of a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, and the 33-year-old Nadal, with 19 slams, laughed and joked regularly between points.