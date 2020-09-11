Ferrari’s 1,000th Formula One race is no cause for celebration, because the team at its lowest ebb with a car seemingly getting worse each race.
For the first time during the coronavirus-hit season, a smattering of fans will be able to attend the Tuscan Grand Prix, but it is highly unlikely they will witness any Ferrari success on Sunday.
The team’s struggles were summed up last weekend when both cars failed to finish in Ferrari’s worst performance at its home race at Monza for 70 years. The weekend before was shoddy, too, with Ferrari placing just 13th and 14th at the Belgian GP in Spa and well over one minute behind winner Lewis Hamilton.
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel, the driver hired in 2015 to deliver Ferrari its first title since Kimi Raikkonen in 2007, sits in 13th place overall. In eight races he has not even finished in the top five and has been 10th or lower four times in addition to failing to finish two.
Teammate Charles Leclerc has two podium places and is seventh overall.
Vettel wasn’t given a new contract for next season and announced Thursday he will be joining Racing Point.
“The last weeks and months have been quite intense for me, a different and new situation to be in,” said Vettel, who has won 53 races. He added that he came close to considering retirement at the end of this year.
“It was close,” he said. “It wasn’t an easy call.”
Ferrari made it clear to Vettel he was no longer required by not even offering him a new deal beyond 2020, while Leclerc had already penned a new one until 2024.
With Vettel replacing Sergio Pérez at Racing Point, the team will be renamed Aston Martin and has big ambitions. But Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto said he expects to continue struggling in 2021 and even beyond.
It could just turn out in Vettel’s favor that the Ferrari contract offer never came.
“It’s a very exciting challenge and I’m looking forward to it. I obviously want to race at the front of the grid, not at the back of the grid,” he said Thursday. “There’s some exciting news that we will have the first year of the budget cap (next year). It’s a team that is growing, other teams will have to go down in size.”
Now even getting on the podium seems like a distant dream for Ferrari.