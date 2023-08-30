Main Photo

Luke Donald, of England, watches his tee shot. The race for a spot in Luke Donald’s 12-man lineup for next month’s Ryder Cup in Italy is in the home stretch.

 AP FILE PHOTO

It’s four down, eight to go in Europe’s Ryder Cup team.

The race for a spot in Luke Donald’s 12-man lineup for next month’s Ryder Cup in Italy is in the home stretch, with the final two automatic places being determined at the European Masters starting Thursday in the picturesque, mountain-top surroundings of Crans-sur-Sierre.

