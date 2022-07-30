Main Photo

Tony Finau drives from the ninth tee during the first round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

 CARLOS OSORIO/AP PHOTO

DETROIT — Tony Finau sent an approach from 250 yards soaring over trees and onto the seventh green at Detroit Golf Club, going for the reward and ignoring the risk with a difficult shot.

The way he has been playing over the last week, it made a lot of sense.

