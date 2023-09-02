Main Photo

Matthew Fitzpatrick of Great Britain in action during the first round of the Omega European Masters Golf Tournament DP World Tour.

 JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT/KEYSTONE VIA AP

CRANS-MONTANA, Switzerland — The Fitzpatrick brothers have set up a family showdown over the weekend at the European Masters.

Matt Fitzpatrick, seeking a high finish to secure an automatic place in Europe’s Ryder Cup team, shot 5-under 65 to move into the lead on 12-under par midway through the second round on Friday at the picturesque Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club in the Swiss mountains. The 2022 U.S. Open champion was a winner here in 2017 and ‘18.

