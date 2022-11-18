Main Photo

Matt Fitzpatrick of England tees off at the fourth hole during DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

 MARTIN DOKOUPIL/AP PHOTO

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Matt Fitzpatrick’s fast start helped him move out in front in the Race to Dubai as Rory McIlroy struggled in the first round of the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Fitzpatrick birdied his first five holes and finished with a bogey-free 7-under 65 on Thursday for his lowest round on the Earth Course, where he is a two-time winner.

