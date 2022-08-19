Main Photo

Luke Knox (16), who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining Florida International, has died, the university said.

 AP FILE PHOTO

MIAMI — FIU football player Luke Knox, who appeared in 23 games at Mississippi before joining the Panthers and was the brother of Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox, has died, the university said Thursday.

Luke Knox died Wednesday evening, school officials said. The cause was not revealed, though the university said police do not suspect foul play.

