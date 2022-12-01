Main Photo

Florida Panthers forward Matthew Tkachuk, left, has his shot grabbed by Calgary Flames goalie Dan Vladar during the first period.

 JEFF McINTOSH/THE CANADIAN PRESS VIA AP

CALGARY, Alberta — Dillon Dube scored short-handed and had two assists, and the Flames spoiled Matthew Tkachuk’s return to Calgary by beating the Florida Panthers 6-2 on Tuesday night.

Rasmus Andersson, Jonathan Huberdeau, Tyler Toffoli and Andrew Mangiapane each had a goal and an assist, and Brett Ritchie also scored for the Flames, who improved to 5-4-1 in their last 10 games. Dan Vladar made 30 saves.

