MIAMI GARDENS — Brian Flores is trying to do the right thing.
The coach of the Miami Dolphins hasn’t blamed his team’s 1-5 start on injuries, on not having Tua Tagovailoa for nearly four full games, on bad calls or anything else. He refuses to point the finger at just about anyone.
Except himself. And even that might not be working. Flores has been repeating similar refrains over the past five weeks, as the Dolphins have fallen from first to worst in the AFC East.
— “Starts with me, coaching. I’ve got to do a better job.”
— “As a coaching staff, we need to put them in better positions.”
— “I’m not doing a good enough job.”
There’s something to be said for a coach taking ownership and responsibility for what’s going wrong. But the message doesn’t seem to be inspiring the Dolphins to change anything.
And of the 22 times the Dolphins have lost under Flores since the start of his tenure in 2019, the most befuddling was Sunday’s 23-20 defeat to a Jacksonville team that had lost 20 consecutive games.
Miami is one of only three teams — Cleveland and Seattle are the others — to lose two games after leading by at least 10 points so far this season. And the Dolphins have been outscored by 78 points this season, the second-worst differential in the league behind Houston’s minus-80.
“You just have to get things corrected, get things fixed and continue to put your head down and work,” said Tagovailoa, the starting quarterback who missed most of Week 2 and then all of Weeks 3, 4 and 5 before returning for Sunday’s loss.
“I think that’s the only way you go about those kind of things. I think we’re very close as a team to getting where we want to be.”
At 1-5, the odds of salvaging postseason hopes aren’t exactly realistic.
Since the AFL-NFL merger, only four of the 182 teams that started 1-5 went on to make the playoffs. Washington did it last season by winning the NFC East at 7-9, though with Buffalo either three or four games ahead already of the Dolphins — depending on their outcome Monday night — a run to the AFC East crown seems most improbable this season.
And really, there isn’t anything the Dolphins can point to as a real reason for hope. They lost 35-0 at home to Buffalo, after losing 56-26 in Buffalo to end last season, so the gap between them and the AFC East’s best team is pretty wide.
There was the 27-17 home loss to a previously winless Indianapolis team, a 28-point loss to Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay and then Sunday’s defeat against a Jacksonville team that was in the throes of the NFL’s longest losing streak in 45 years.
Flores keeps saying some version of “it starts with me.”
He needs the 53 guys on his roster to be saying the same, or the Dolphins might be looking at big changes when this season is over.