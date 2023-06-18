Main Photo

The Florida dugout runs onto the field while celebrating their walkoff win against Virginia in the ninth inning of a baseball game at the NCAA College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

 JOHN PETERSON/AP PHOTO

OMAHA, Neb. — Jac Caglianone scored the winning run on Luke Heyman’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth inning after Ty Evans and Wyatt Langford homered to tie it, and Florida rallied to beat Virginia 6-5 in the College World Series on Friday night.

The Gators’ 21st come-from-behind win of the season, and fourth walk-off, sends them to a Sunday night game against Oral Roberts for control of their bracket. Virginia, which lost for the first time in 94 games when leading after eight innings, will play TCU in an elimination game in the afternoon.

