MIAMI — Denver Jones scored 17 points as Florida International beat Western Kentucky 78-69 on Thursday night.

Jones was 6 of 14 shooting (3 for 7 from distance) for the Panthers (10-11, 4-6 Conference USA). Arturo Dean scored 15 points and added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Javaunte Hawkins recorded 14 points and shot 6 for 8, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

Recommended for you