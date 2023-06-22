Main Photo

Florida’s BT Riopelle, left, tags out TCU’s Kurtis Byrne at home plate off a double by Logan Maxwell during the fourth inning.

 REBECCA S. GRATZ/AP PHOTO

Cade Kurland’s ninth-inning infield single drove in the tiebreaking run, and Florida claimed a spot in the College World Series finals with a 3-2 victory over TCU on Wednesday.

The Gators (53-15) will play No. 1 national seed Wake Forest or LSU in the best-of-three championship series starting Saturday. Wake Forest would advance with a win over the Tigers on Wednesday night. An LSU win would force a second bracket final Thursday.

