Florida Panthers left wing Anthony Duclair (10) tries to pass the puck as he falls during the third period of Game 2 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Finals against the Vegas Golden Knights.

 JOHN LOCHER/AP PHOTO

SUNRISE — The Panthers need a miracle. Again.

Such is the story of Florida’s season, and it makes all the sense in the world that the plot has reappeared in the Stanley Cup Final. The Panthers needed a furious late-season push just to get into the playoffs as the lowest seed, then needed to win three consecutive elimination games to oust a record-setting Boston team in Round 1.

