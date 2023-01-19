Main Photo

 AP FILE PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Florida quarterback recruit Jaden Rashada requested a release from his national letter of intent Tuesday night after a $13 million name, imagine and likeness deal fell through, a person familiar with the situation said.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither side has publicly acknowledged the pending split.

