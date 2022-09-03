Main Photo

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson (15) throws a pass while under pressure from Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker.

 AP FILE PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — No more pregame backflips. No more hotel dances. No more unnecessary hits.

Anthony Richardson is now Florida’s unchallenged – and still unproven — starting quarterback, a budding star who’s already become a popular name found near the top of several 2023 NFL mock drafts.

Recommended for you