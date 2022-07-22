Main Photo

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks during NCAA college football Southeastern Conference Media Days.

 JOHN BAZEMORE/AP PHOTO

ATLANTA — Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, who wears No. 15, has shed the nickname “AR-15” because he doesn’t want to be linked to the semiautomatic rifle used in mass shootings.

Richardson said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference Media Days he is “just trying to rebrand myself and become a better person.”

Recommended for you