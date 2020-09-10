GAINESVILLE — Isolated from coaches, teammates and friends during the coronavirus pandemic, Kyle Trask found plenty of extra free time this offseason.
So the Florida quarterback did what millions of others would have done in his situation: He binged.
Trask turned on his tablet and watched a season’s worth of football. Not just random games, though. Trask reviewed each of his performances from his breakout year, trying to find and fix every flaw in hopes of improving the eighth-ranked Gators’ chances of becoming Southeastern Conference and national championship contenders in 2020.
“Just trying to nitpick myself,” Trask said. “I knew this was an opportunity for me to really take that next jump in my game, individually.”
Trask studied pre-snap reads, footwork, progressions, accuracy — anything and everything possible to make himself more polished in the pocket.
It could be the kind of nuanced approach Florida needed to take another step forward in coach Dan Mullen’s third year in Gainesville. The Gators won 10 games in 2018 and 11 last season. What’s next? Winning the SEC’s East Division, for starters.
And although Florida might have its most QB depth in more than a decade — sophomore Emory Jones appears to be a viable starter and highly touted freshman Anthony Richardson is joining the mix — Florida’s success surely starts with Trask.
“I think he has taken it to another level, and it’s just him running everything,” tight end Kyle Pitts said. “Him being the guy that’s the first to meetings and first to call things up, make sure the offense is right and just making sure that everything around him is correct.”
Trask’s progress is somewhat expected given Mullen’s track record with quarterbacks, a career that includes work with Alex Smith (Utah), Tim Tebow (Florida), Cam Newton (Florida), Dak Prescott (Mississippi State) and Feleipe Franks (Florida).
Trask could end up near the top of that list if he continues to develop at his current pace.