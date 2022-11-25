Main Photo

Florida head coach Billy Napier watches from the sideline.

 MARK HUMPHREY/AP PHOTO

GAINESVILLE — Florida will be without five receivers, including Anthony Richardson’s top two targets, when the Gators play at No. 16 Florida State on Friday night.

Coach Billy Napier ruled out leading receiver Xzavier Henderson and second-leading receiver Justin Shorter along with backups Ja’Quavion Fraziars, Marcus Burke and Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman on Wednesday.

