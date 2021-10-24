TALLAHASSEE — Jordan Travis, Jashaun Corbin, Treshaun Ward, D.J. Williams and Lawrance Toafili each had touchdown runs as Florida State routed UMass 59-3 on Saturday.
The Seminoles (3-4) have won three straight games for the first time since the end of the 2017 season.
Corbin ran for 127 yards on 11 carries. Florida State ran for a season-high 365 yards, the sixth time this season the Seminoles have surpassed the 200-yard mark on the ground.
Florida State scored on eight of its 10 drives and matched its season high in points for a game this season with 38 in the first half alone.
The Seminoles also grabbed two interceptions. Jarvis Brownlee had a 70-yard interception return for a touchdown, and Jammie Robinson had an interception in the end zone.
Cameron Carson made a 45-yard field-goal attempt for UMass (1-6) after Florida State fumbled the game-opening kickoff.