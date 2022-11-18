Main Photo

Florida State head coach Mike Norvell watches from the sideline.

 LYNNE SLADKY/AP PHOTO

TALLAHASSEE — Coach Mike Norvell has been building a culture of embracing hard work at Florida State, and the 19th-ranked Seminoles are starting to deliver the progress he envisioned.

They’ve gone from three wins in 2020, his first season, to five in 2021 and now seven and counting this year. After a three-game midseason skid, the Seminoles (7-3) have won three straight, including a 42-point rout of rival Miami and a 38-3 beatdown of Syracuse last Saturday night. They finished Atlantic Coast Conference play at 5-3, the most league wins for the program since 2016.

