Florida golfer Fred Biondi hits from the second fairway during the final round of the NCAA college men’s stroke play golf championship.

 MATT YORK/AP PHOTO

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Holding a one-shot lead on the 18th tee, Fred Biondi put a towel over his head, took a few deep breaths and tried to take in the moment.

A long wait before the biggest tee shot of his life could have derailed the Florida senior. He instead used it to his advantage.

