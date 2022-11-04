Main Photo

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal, center, argues a call with officials.

 WILFREDO LEE/AP PHOTO

MIAMI GARDENS — There are some marquee college football games this weekend.

Among them: 21 games that involve at least one team in the AP Top 25. Of those, three have ranked teams facing one another, including Georgia-Tennessee — the third regular-season instance of No. 1 vs. No. 2 in the last 15 years. And 12 games will see both teams enter with winning records.

