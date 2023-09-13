Main Photo

The Florida A&M University Marching 100 band performs during the 2023 National Battle of the Bands, a showcase for HBCU marching bands at NRG Stadium.

 MICHAEL WYKE/AP PHOTO

HOUSTON — It’s almost 10 p.m. and still a sweltering, sticky 95 degrees when Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul band marches onto the top of a parking garage a stone’s throw from downtown Houston.

The glittering skyline is close enough to provide some illumination to the dimly lit structure. It reveals beads of sweat dripping off many faces as the students near the end of a 10-hour rehearsal day. One of the three drum majors, Dominique Conner, speeds through his bandmates, handing out kudos when earned and criticism when needed.

