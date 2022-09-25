Main Photo

Jordan Spieth reacts to his putt on the 15th green during their foursomes match at the Presidents Cup.

 CHRIS CARLSON/AP PHOTO

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The International team battled to a draw Saturday morning in the Presidents Cup. The way this week has gone, it almost felt like a win.

The Korean duo of Tom Kim and K.H. Lee won two late holes and closed out Masters champion Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns on the 17th hole, ending the morning foursomes session at 2-2.

