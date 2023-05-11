Main Photo

Former Orlando Magic basketball executive Pat Williams unveils renderings, at a news conference, of a proposed domed stadium that he hopes will bring an MLB baseball team to Central Florida.

 JOHN RAOUX/AP PHOTO

ORLANDO — The man who helped bring professional basketball to central Florida is trying once again to lure a Major League Baseball team to the Orlando area.

Former Orlando Magic executive Pat Williams has filed an application with an Orange County, Florida, advisory committee that is contemplating how to spend revenue from a tourist-tax collections. Williams on Tuesday unveiled renderings of a proposed domed ballpark he hope lures the Tampa Bay Rays or another team to the Orlando area.

