Main Photo

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman speaks with members of the media.

 AP FILE PHOTO

LOS ANGELES — Julian Edelman is joining “Fox NFL Kickoff” for the upcoming season.

Edelman, who won three Super Bowl titles in 12 seasons with the New England Patriots, is replacing Sean Payton on the show, which airs at 11 a.m. EDT on Sundays during the season. Payton did television for one year before returning to coaching with the Denver Broncos.

