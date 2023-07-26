Main Photo

United States' Naomi Girma, front, controls the ball as Vietnam's Nhu Huynh (9) chases during the first half of the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match.

 ABBIE PARR/AP PHOTO

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — Sophia Smith pretended to zip her lips closed as she celebrated her second goal against Vietnam during the United States’ opening match at the Women’s World Cup. It was a tribute to former Stanford teammate Katie Meyer, who died by suicide last year.

Smith and teammate Naomi Girma decided on the tribute for Meyer, the goalkeeper star of Stanford's 2019 NCAA championship. She stopped two penalty shots in the title game. An ebullient California girl known for her animated celebrations, Meyer made the gesture after her first penalty save as a way to silence anyone who doubted Stanford.

Recommended for you