Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Forte to victory past Juan Hernandez on Cave Rock during the Breeders' Cup Juvenile race at the Keenelend Race Course.

 DARRON CUMMINGS/AP PHOTO

LEXINGTON, Ky. — Forte's last start over a mile was impressive enough that trainer Todd Pletcher wasn't too shocked at what he achieved in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile, or the way he did it.

Forte served notice as an early Kentucky Derby favorite, rallying from mid-pack to overtake Cave Rock and win the $2 million Breeders' Cup Juvenile by 1 1/2 lengths on Friday at Keeneland. His fourth victory in five starts comes just over a month after he won the Breeders' Futurity at the track by a neck.

