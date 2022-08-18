Main Photo

Miami Marlins’ Nick Fortes (54) follows his home run into center field during the second inning.

 MARTA LAVANDIER/AP PHOTO

MIAMI — Nick Fortes hit two solo homers and scored the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, leading the Miami Marlins to a 4-3 win over San Diego Padres on Tuesday night.

Peyton Burdick hit a tiebreaking RBI double that scored Fortes, who had singled against Padres reliever Luis García (4-6) and advanced on a groundout before Burdick’s opposite field line drive bounced inside the foul line in right.

